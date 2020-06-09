PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Town Clerk's office has been busy and understaffed.
"I've been overwhelmed because my deputy was furloughed," Town Clerk Martha Fowler said.
Deputy Town Clerk Jacqueline Shields was brought back on a part-time basis recently. However, the office is still overwhelmed, Fowler said.
With access to Town Hall being limited, Fowler's voicemail and email inbox is very full. As of last Monday, she had 95 messages she needed to return, but as she would go to return one she would likely get another that went to voicemail.
Residents in town can help the workload by going online first to see if they can complete their transactions online, or if they must do it in person, Fowler asks people plan ahead.
Online Plaistow residents can find information on how to complete their dog license or car registration renewals.
Convenience fees for processing online payments have been waived, according to the town website. Vital records requests can also be made online.
Some things, like registering a new car or transferring your registration to Plaistow, must still be done in-person and Fowler has been allowing appointments to be made.
For an appointment people must ring the doorbell inside the entrance of the Town Hall. There's also a drop box at the Town Hall inside the front door where people can drop off materials and have registrations be sent back to them.
Fowler's advice for anything from car registrations to absentee ballot requests for the Sept. 8 election "do it early," she said. "Plan ahead so we are not all scrambling — they are not scrambling to get it back to me and I'm not scrambling to get it out."