Plaistow Police Department names two master patrol officers

PLAISTOW — After seven years of working at the Plaistow Police Department, Detective Ryan Garney, 32, and Detective Edward Lukas, 31, were named master patrol officers.
The title is given to officers who have worked at the department for a minimum of seven years, and have a great knowledge of both the functions of patrolling and laws and policies of the department.
In addition to tenure at the department, master patrol officer candidates undergo a written exam as well as an interview by a review board.
Lukas pursued a criminal justice degree at Plymouth State University before being hired at the department. He worked in patrol for two years.
According to Lukas, he and Garney "complement each other well."
"It's awesome to have someone of his caliber sitting next to me," Lukas said, noting he and Garney are a "perfect match."
Garney obtained a criminal justice degree with a minor in psychology from Roger Williams University, in Bristol, Rhode Island, before being hired in 2012. He too, started in patrol and was also a student resource officer, and a part-time detective before being hired full-time four years ago.
Garney also works in juvenile prosecution and assists Sgt. Dorothy McGurren with evidence.
"We balance each other out," Garney said of he and Lukas.