PLAISTOW — Property owners whose wells have been affected by MTBE contamination began speaking with town officials and contractors after a water meeting Monday night at Town Hall to schedule individual visits.
The consultations would take place at the affected properties so experts can draft an official plan to connect home and businesses to current and future municipal water pipelines. The current pipes are used for fire suppression.
MTBE, or methyl tertiary butyl ether — a toxic gasoline additive known to cause cancer, contaminates water in Plaistow and some nearby communities due to leaking underground fuel storage tanks.
More than a dozen of the 61 properties close to these pipes and whose private wells have been affected were represented at the meeting.
More than $7 million in settlement money will pay for these properties to connect to municipal water. Once connected and using town water, the owners would be responsible for paying monthly user fees.
Many of the property owners expressed concern about the user fees, especially because there is no estimate of the monthly cost. Selectmen are to come up with a rough cost until they are aware of multiple factors, including how many people are expected to use the municipal water system.
“I’m happy with what I heard, other than the scale of what’s going on,” said Eric Auclair, owner of one of the affected properties.
“I don’t want to have to shoulder this entire burden with the 18 people who showed up here tonight,” he said. “If only 18 of us hook up here, we’re going to have a serious problem with covering what costs are going to be.”
Erin Sanborn, another affected property owner, also expressed concern about the potential cost.
“I’d be curious — do they really know how many people are going to hook up?” she said.
Eugene Forbes, a project engineer with Underwood Engineers, said it is unclear how many people would look to connect to the municipal system.
Forbes said once there have been consultations with owners of the 61 properties, the next step is reaching out to property owners who have not been affected by the contamination and recruiting them to join the town water system.
“It is important to let people know that this is really happening. Water is coming to Plaistow,” Forbes said. “It’s not a fantasy for tomorrow or a dream. It’s today. In 2021.”