PLAISTOW — It’s been years in the making, even decades, but the town is about to turn the taps on their potable water system in a few short days.
The town will hold a ribbon cutting at Methuen Construction on Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. to celebrate the occasion.
The drinking water pipeline will be the first municipal water source for Plaistow. It’s part of the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project with several partners working together to bring safe, clean water to the area.
“It’s the largest interconnection for drinking water in the state’s history,” said Mike Unger, a New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services’ water engineer who has managed the project since 2018.
“It required a lot of cooperation,” Unger said. “When we ran into bumps in the road, everyone worked together, collaboratively. It could have turned ugly at any point, but everyone involved came to the table wanting to make it work.”
The project supplies water from Manchester Water Works where it connects through Derry and then to Salem, Windham, the Hampstead Area Water Company and Plaistow. Those communities needed the water system because of contaminated groundwater and wells.
The project’s first phase is now complete with Plaistow connecting to the pipeline. One million gallons of water will flow through the pipes each day.
The water project began as a way to help clean properties contaminated by MtBE — a gasoline additive used in the late 1970s. Plaistow was one of the largest contaminated areas covering 80 properties.
Funding for the project was provided in part by settlements from the state’s lawsuit with gas companies, along with the Drinking Water and Ground Water Trust Fund.
“The town has been looking for a municipal water supply since at least the 1970s, probably longer,” Unger said. “The extent of the groundwater contamination has meant a lot of residents and businesses have their own water treatment in their basements. As we’ve discovered more contaminants of concern, it’s grown the need for a reliable, safe supply source.”
While MtBE properties will receive free funding for the pipeline connection, there are incentives offered by Plaistow to help others who don’t have the financial means.
Dee Voss, Plaistow’s special projects coordinator, said a warrant article was approved during a recent town meeting to offer low interest loans for those who don’t qualify for low income or elderly incentives.
She’s been involved in the project for three years. She sees the magnitude of water line impacting not only residents, but town businesses.
Voss said most of the pipeline follows their fire suppression line which runs through the town’s commercial district. Potable water availability would draw businesses in that require a higher water usage than what a well could provide.
Town Manager Greg Colby said this project was a long time coming. He recalled a conversation with N.H. Representative Norman Major who discussed with the Board of Selectmen decades ago purchasing land to one day be used for a water tank site.
Colby said one now sits on that land at Sweet Hill Road. The town has also added a meter pumping station for this project.
He added there’s been a positive response from residents and hopes more will show interest as the town looks to change rate structures for water billing. Colby said properties such as senior apartments and larger, non-MtBE properties have also shown interest in the water line.
The town is also working with its engineers to figure out which properties should be hooked up first and where future expansion would best serve customers.
In preparation for switching the water on, the pipeline and the fire suppression line have been flushed out and disinfected. The Sweet Hill tank was also emptied to clear debris and two tests were run, pulling samples to check for bacteria.
Water will start flowing once results come back.
There have been many moving parts for this massive, multi-community undertaking. Challenges and setbacks were encountered along the way during pipeline construction.
“Plaistow doesn’t have its own water supply so we are reliant on somebody else,” Colby said. “But it’s absolutely a step in the right direction. We are going to have a drinking water system that will hopefully help a lot who have been affected.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.