The man who created often-magical desserts for five presidents and their guests as White House executive pastry chef has died at age 78. The death of Roland Mesnier was confirmed Saturday by the White House Historical Association, which said he died Friday following a short illness. One of the longest-serving White House chefs, Mesnier was hired in 1979 by first lady Rosalynn Carter and retired more than 25 years later during the George W. Bush administration. He grew up in a village in eastern France and worked in Paris, London and Bermuda before coming to the United States.