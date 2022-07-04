PLAISTOW — The Recreation Department will be offering a trip for residents to enjoy a narrated tour of the Isles of Shoals and Portsmouth Harbor.
On Aug. 9, residents will board the M/V Thomas Laighton to cruise around the Seacoast while learning about the historical significance of the area.
The ship will depart from Portsmouth Harbor, and the cruise will allow residents to enjoy sights of several islands located on the Piscataqua River before heading out to the Isles of Shoals, about six miles from shore.
Passengers can enjoy two fully heated and enclosed cabins, as well as an open sundeck with seating, aboard the 90-foot vessel.
The Isles, charted in 1614 by Captain John Smith of Jamestown, are a group of islands located off the coast of Rye, New Hampshire. The islands dot the ocean border of New Hampshire and Maine, and they hold a rich history.
On the Maine side of the border sits Appledore, Smuttynose and Cedar islands. Entrepreneur Thomas Laighton built two successful hotels on Appledore and Smuttynose in the mid-1800s. Residents of Boston and New York would visit as a relaxing escape from the fast-paced city.
Today, Appledore Island holds Celia Thaxter’s garden, the Laighton Library and the Shoals Marine Lab. Celia Laighton Thaxter, daughter of Thomas Laighton, was a renowned artist and poet, and she welcomed a plethora of artists to her home on Appledore.
Smuttynose is known for the infamous and gruesome murders of Karen Christiansen and Anethe Hontvet by Louis Wagner in the early hours of March 6, 1873.
Star Island holds the Oceanic Hotel in New Hampshire. Entrepreneur John Poor built the original Oceanic Hotel in 1873, following in the footsteps of Laighton. It is the only remaining hotel among the isles.
Those who are interested in the journey can register with the Plaistow Recreation Department.
