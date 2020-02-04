PLAISTOW — About 80 Plaistow residents gathered at the Pollard School on Main Street this past Saturday and voted to increase the town operating budget by a total of $74,000.
Five amendments to the budget were proposed, and out of those, three passed.
“Our goal as budget committee was to keep the budget as reasonable and fiscally conservative as possible to ease the burden of the taxpayers,” Max Dobson, the chairwoman of the budget committee, said. “Unfortunately $74,000 was added to the budget.”
She added that the budget committee was “blindsided” by all of the proposed amendments to the operating budget.
At the end of the session, the operating budget was increased from $9,706,991 to $9,780,991. If residents vote against this budget in March, the town will revert to the default budget which is $9,991,799.67.
“Despite the 2020 budget being less than last year’s, this will not affect the residents’ taxes. They will be hit with another whopper of a bill in June,” said Dobson.
She added, “After deliberative, I was left questioning why the town even has a budget committee if people, including town officials, are just going to undermine all the work we put into presenting a reasonable budget to the people.”
One amendment added $24,000 to the budget for recreation. William Coye, a member of the recreation commission, explained that the committee would use the money to build a new softball field, improve the drainage at the Plaistow Athletics Recreation Complex softball field and add a walking trail at Mount Misery.
Multiple town residents spoke to this issue, many of them parents of baseball and softball players, who said their children suffered because of the poor field drainage.
Kate Sherman-Deroche, the president of Plaistow baseball and softball, said that one of Plaistow’s fields wasn’t used for seven years because it is too wet.
Dobson argued that the recreation department has the funds available to complete these projects without an increase.
In addition, residents voted to increase the operating budget by an additional $30,000. The increase is intended to be used toward paving town roads.
The original operating budget cut the portion of the highway budget intended to be used for paving roads by about $34,000. The committee said the town still receives about $157,000 in block grants from the state to be used for paving the roads.
Sam Cafiso, the vice chairman of the budget committee, said the committee decided not to tax residents for the purpose of paving roads in 2020 because some town roads can’t be paved while water pipes are put in for the town’s budding municipal water system.
Greg Colby, the assistant town manager and finance director, said that Road Service Management Systems comes in every year to "grade" the town's roads and give a recommendation as to which roads need to be repaved. According to Colby, there could potentially not be enough money to pave the recommended roads.
During the meeting, residents also voted to increase the operating budget by an additional $20,000 so that the town can hire a part-time employee to digitize town records. According to Selectman John Blinn Sr., who proposed the budget amendment, Plaistow is extremely behind in its efforts to digitize its public records compared to neighboring towns. He said that hard copies of town records are stored in boxes all around Town Hall, and noted that if a resident wants to find a record, it could take a very long time to find it.
Julian Kiska noted that if Town Hall were to ever catch fire, the records would act as “tinder,” and many town records would be lost forever.
A motion to increase the budget by $15,000 with the intent of increasing the town’s salt and sand budget failed, and a motion to increase the budget by $35,000 with the intent of increasing the Police Department’s and Assessing Department budgets also failed.
Selectman Greg Taillon proposed the latter amendment on behalf of the Board of Selectmen. He said the budget was created before the town was aware of the fact that the Plaistow district courthouse was moving out of Plaistow, and that the police chief and town manager estimate that the department would need an additional $15,000 to pay officers overtime to travel to other towns.
He also said that the additional $20,000 included in the proposed amendment would go towards assessing town utilities.
Only minor changes, including grammatical corrections, were made to warrant articles.