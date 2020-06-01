Plaistow residents say thanks through yard signs

PLAISTOW — Signs have popped up everywhere congratulating students who are moving on to middle and high school and even graduating high school.
Now in Plaistow, there's a new lawn sign thanking essential workers.
"With the car parades and signs we are still showing our support for our neighbors and friends," said Doug Thompson, president of Plaistow Community Cares. "Going above and beyond even a little goes a long way."
People can buy a sign for a donation of at least $20. Proceeds from the signs will go to at least one scholarship for a high school student working in an essential job through the crisis, Thompson said.
Other proceeds could go to a grant for an essential worker of any age, who needs help with a medical bill or a home repair, he said.
Thompson created the small nonprofit Plaistow Community Cares about two years ago. Past projects include donating backpacks full of supplies for school to students in need.
Now he and his board members saw a need to help out and spread some cheer in town and give back to essential workers.
"We wanted to create support in the community," he said.
Treasurer Michelle Burke came up with the idea to create signs that say "Thank you, essential workers. Stay safe."
The signs could help cheer people up like grocery store employees, delivery drivers and others who are deemed essential, Thompson said.
Thanking healthcare heroes has been a priority, and rightfully so, he said. However, with many people still deemed essential to keep working they didn't want to leave anyone out.
For more information visit Plaistow Community Cares on Facebook or go to plaistowcommunitycares.org/EssentialWorkersSign.