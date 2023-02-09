PLAISTOW — Wording of a citizen’s petition to be presented to voters at the upcoming March election was drastically changed at this week’s deliberative session, putting the ultimate fate of the Beede Superfund site in the hands of selectmen instead of a designated cleanup group.
The once highly-contaminated site has been a subject of conversation among Plaistow residents for years. Most recently, selectmen questioned the citizen’s petition that suggests the restored land be used only for passive recreation and conservation, not housing.
The Beede Site Group is made up of former customers of the facility who are now contributing to the cleanup efforts led by the Environmental Protection Agency.
But after input from the public at the Feb. 4 deliberative session, a majority vote next month would allow selectmen to make the final decision on uses.
Under the current plan, dating back to 2004, 10 feet of soil is to be dug up and offloaded at the Superfund site. The latest proposal for passive recreation and conservation alone would require only two feet of soil to be removed.
While seeking further input from the EPA, selectmen have maintained that as much contamination as possible should be taken away.
“The town supports what they are proposing,” Town Manager Greg Colby said recently at a Board of Selectmen meeting. “What the board doesn’t support is the cleanup being ramped down.”
The original petition mentioned that the Beede Site Group would fund conservation and recreational uses, including universally-accessible trails on the site with EPA support.
Keri Lauer, a Plaistow resident and project engineer for the Beede Site Group, defended the original petition when Budget Committee Member Richard Anthony first amended the article to include language protecting the clean-up effort promised nearly two decades ago.
Lauer said that the requirement to remove 10 feet of soil in order to build housing there one day would eat up funds.
Some members of the public in attendance questioned whether the change in wording, changing the intent of the original petition, was legal.
Town Moderator Bob Hard allowed it.
Plaistow residents can cast a ballot March 14, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., at Plaistow Fish and Game Club, 18 May Ray Ave.
There are a total of 23 town articles and two citizen’s petitions to be decided.
