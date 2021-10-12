PLAISTOW -- Six children were on board a bus that crashed into the woods near Greenough Road about 3:43 p.m. Tuesday after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to Plaistow fire officials.
Plaistow first responders arrived at the scene within four minutes of receiving the first 911 call, the statement said.
A triage area was set up to evaluate any injuries. Fire officials said all six children were able to exit the bus themselves. Only one child is said to have reported a minor leg injury. The children were transferred to another bus.
The bus driver, a woman, had to be removed from the bus and brought to a hospital via ambulance, according to the statement. She was in stable condition at the time the statement was released.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen said he immediately requested a second EMS unit and supervisor from Trinity ambulance service, as well as an extra ambulance from Atkinson.
First responders thanked bystanders and school officials who assisted in getting the students safely into the other bus.