PLAISTOW — The Board of Selectmen approved the 2020 town operating budget of $9,706,991 proposed by the budget committee earlier this week.
The selectmen voted to approve the proposed budget in a 2-1-1 vote Wednesday after debating the budget committee’s decision to cut $26,500 from the board's recommended budget.
In the end, Vice Chairman Julian Kiska cast the deciding vote after voicing his internal debate as to whether it was better to recommend the “more stringent” operating budget or the higher default budget, calculated to be $9,991,799.67.
“It is kind of a dilemma,” Kiska said prior to voting in favor of recommending the operating budget.
Greg Taillon voted against the budget, John Blinn Sr. voted for the budget, and Chairwoman Francine Hart abstained.
Default budgets are used if voters reject the town’s proposed operating budget during the March election.
The default budget is set using a formula provided by the state. It is essentially the same budget as the prior year, however contractual salary and benefit increases are added and eliminated salaries and benefits and one time expenditures are cut.
The board originally allocated the contested $26,500 towards the assessing and solid waste disposal departments.
The budget committee cut $20,000 from assessing that was originally recommended to be used towards assessing town utilities, such as street lamps and gas pipes, and new assessing software.
“I think that (the budget committee) weren't made aware that that $20,000 was actually meant for utilities and I don't think was brought to their attention,” said Town Manager Mark Pearson.
The remaining $6,500 cut by the budget committee was intended to pay for a second employee to work one day a week at the landfill. The budget committee and some members of the board said they think the landfill can operate with just one employee.
Mark Pearson explained the significant difference in the overall operating and default budgets, saying that personnel changes in multiple departments allows the town to pay new employees at a lower pay grade than the long-time employees that held positions before them. Human resources was also able to cut the cost of health insurance for town employees, he said.
“We consolidated a full-time position with a part-time position and made that one job, there's just been some efficiencies over there,” Pearson said about the police department.
The police department was also able to cut their number of tax-funded vehicles from 18 to 10. Six vehicles were moved to outside detail, according to Pearson, meaning they are paid for indirectly by outside companies who are required by the state to have a police officer on the site when they work on telephone lines, cut down tree branches or complete other construction projects. Police officers often have one of these outside detail cruisers on the site while they control traffic or maintain safety in other ways, according to Greg Colby, the assistant town manager and finance director. Service providers pay the town around $70 per hour to have an officer on the construction site, and this money is put into an outside detail fund which, among other things, pays for gas and maintenance of these vehicles, Colby said.
There are also now fewer cars available for officers to take home, according to Colby. He said there is currently one take-home cruiser which is specially designed to handle a a canine, and the officer who frequently takes the car has a police dog.
He said that at one time, there were as many as five take-home cruisers and that the maintenance and gas for those vehicles was paid for by tax dollars.
"At any given moment during the day, there still are enough cars to handle anyone that's working a shift," Colby said about the reduction in cruisers. "There is no change to the safety of the town. Were not not putting officers on the road because of a lack of cars."
The budget committee also made a decision to cut the highway department’s budget by about $49,000.
Typically, Pearson said, paving the road is funded by a combination of tax dollars and grants awarded by the state, but the new operating budget cuts the portion of the highway department budget dedicated to paving by about $34,000.
“So in other words, there's no tax dollars being put towards fixing the roads,” Pearson said.
Colby said that Road Service Management Systems comes in every year to "grade" the town's roads and give a recommendation as to which roads need to be repaved. According to Colby, there could potentially not be enough money to pave the recommended roads.
In addition to the cuts made towards paving the roads, the budget committee cut about $15,000 from the salt and sand budget, according to Colby.
Colby said the budget committee believes the town's road agent over-salts the road, but he said he is concerned about the potential the budget cut might have on winter road conditions.
"Considering we host Timberlane Regional High School and we have a lot of younger drivers who don't have a lot of experience," he said, "I think it's important to treat the roads properly."
Voters in Plaistow can learn more about the budgets at the deliberative session on Feb. 1 will be held at Pollard School at 120 Main St. The session starts at 9 a.m.
Residents can vote on whether or not to approve the 2020 operating budget on March 10.