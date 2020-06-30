PLAISTOW — Officials recently resumed work on setting up the town's water utility since the coronavirus pandemic interrupted municipal meetings in March.
On Monday night, the Board of Selectmen reviewed figures and set a public hearing for July 20 to adopt rates and a water ordinance that will govern the town's utility.
Water is currently flowing through the Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project to Salem as work continues downstream, headed for Plaistow.
The pipeline seeks to bring water to southern New Hampshire because of a lack of access to clean water, particularly in Plaistow where many wells are contaminated with MtBE, or methyl tertiary butyl ether — a toxic gasoline additive known to cause cancer.
Plaistow must adopt the proposed water ordinance and set rates before finding a contractor to manage the system that will go online in 2021, Town Manager Mark Pearson said at the meeting.
So far 46 contaminated properties in Plaistow have agreed to connect to the pipeline. There are 237 properties in town, including the schools, that are also interested in connecting to the pipeline when the water starts flowing, according to Underwood Engineering, the company working with the town on the pipeline plans.
Property owners who decide to connect in 2020 will lock in the best rates for water, explained Gene Forbes, a project manager for Underwood.
“The price depends on when you buy it," he said, explaining that water buyers need to pay for their estimated daily water use when they sign up to be part of the system. It's a one-time fee that allows Plaistow to purchase water rights from Manchester, which is supplying the pipeline.
To connect to the town's water system, the typical homeowner would pay about $570 for water use, $1,500 per connection and $2,500 to be connected to the fire suppression system, according to the presentation Monday.
Property owners' whose water has been contaminated by MtBE are having these one-time fees waived because of state funding. Other property owners who want to be on the town's water system will need to pay these one-time fees along with any additional costs to bring the pipeline to their property.
Everyone who is part of the system will get a quarterly water bill that is expected to have a $63 quarterly service charge along with the cost for water consumed, which is estimated at $7 per 1,000 gallons, according to the presentation.
Water bills for the average homeowner will are estimated at $157.50 per quarter, or about $630 for the whole year, Forbes explained.