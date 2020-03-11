PLAISTOW — In the only contested race in town, Barbara Kiszka defeated Peter Bealo in a 548-405 race to represent Plaistow on the Timberlane Regional School Board.

About 18% of Plaistow’s 5,791 voters, or 1,046 residents, cast votes in Tuesday’s municipal and school elections.

Jay DeRoche won an uncontested race for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, and Bob Hamilton and Darrell Britton won seats on the Budget Committee.

Article 20, which asked voters to approve the creation of an elderly and disabled tax relief trust fund, was approved.

Plaistow voters approved a plan to withdraw Timberlane Regional School District from School Administrative Unit 55, 656 to 348.

School Administrative Unit is currently composed of Timberlane and Hampstead school districts.

In total, 71.5% of voters in Plaistow, Sandown, Atkinson and Danville voted to withdraw from SAU 55. Timberlane will begin the separation process immediately, becoming its own SAU on July 1, 2021.

Plaistow 2020 Warrant Article Results

Warrant Article Yes No
Town
Article 2 818 184
Article 3 785 211
Article 4 630 374
Article 5 540 452
Aticle 6 777 232
Article 7 718 288
Article 8 693 316
Article 9 688 328
Article 10 630 379
Article 11 377 608
Article 12 289 697
Article 13 391 605
Article 14 309 683
Article 15 446 530
Article 16 580 404
Article 17 591 385
Article 18 490 477
Article 19 722 266
Article 20 813 178
Article 21 778 206
Zoning
Article 1 731 237
Article 2 745 208
Article 3 655 286
Article 4 688 241
Article 5 725 199
Article 6 733 191
Article 7 671 238
Article 8 680 225
Article 9 621 301
Article 10 610 296
Article 11 688 237
Article 12 718 220
Article 13 577 256
Article 14 616 204
Article 15 490 358
School
Article 2 536 412
Article 3 674 321
Article 4 696 311
Article 5 719 268
Article 6 689 307
Article 7 656 348
Article 8 845 125
Article 9 217 752
Article 10 232 733

Plaistow town and school offices election results (unofficial) 2020

Office Candidate Vote Candidate Votes
Board of Selectmen Jay DeRoche* 880
Budget Committee Darrell Britton* 678 Bob Hamilton* 669
Planning Board Timothy E. Moore* 684 Karen Robinson* 700
Library Trustee Jennifer Kiarsis* 787
Conflict of Interest John P Moynihan* 765
Conflict of Interest
Auditor
Trustee of the Trust Funds Gayle Hamel* 770
Supervisor of the Checklist Tammy Bergeron* 742
Moderator Robert Harb 837
Treasurer
School Board Barbara Kiszka* 548 Peter Bealo 405
School Budget Committee Michael Mascola 785
School Moderator Barry Hantman 173 Robert Harb 739

