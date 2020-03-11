PLAISTOW — In the only contested race in town, Barbara Kiszka defeated Peter Bealo in a 548-405 race to represent Plaistow on the Timberlane Regional School Board.
About 18% of Plaistow’s 5,791 voters, or 1,046 residents, cast votes in Tuesday’s municipal and school elections.
Jay DeRoche won an uncontested race for a seat on the Board of Selectmen, and Bob Hamilton and Darrell Britton won seats on the Budget Committee.
Article 20, which asked voters to approve the creation of an elderly and disabled tax relief trust fund, was approved.
Plaistow voters approved a plan to withdraw Timberlane Regional School District from School Administrative Unit 55, 656 to 348.
School Administrative Unit is currently composed of Timberlane and Hampstead school districts.
In total, 71.5% of voters in Plaistow, Sandown, Atkinson and Danville voted to withdraw from SAU 55. Timberlane will begin the separation process immediately, becoming its own SAU on July 1, 2021.