PLAISTOW — Pollard Elementary School fifth grader Haydin Simmons is about to start her duties as this year’s New Hampshire kid governor.
Simmons, 10, will be sworn into office during her inauguration at the New Hampshire State House in Concord on Friday, Jan. 20, with her classmates in attendance.
By chance, it’s the second consecutive year a Pollard student received the honor. Any New Hampshire school can participate in the national civics program.
Schools hold elections to select their candidate, and the winning student submits a campaign video describing how they would tackle a social issue.
A state advisory committee chooses seven finalists without knowledge of which school each attends. Students across the state vote, and the winner is named.
Simmons enlisted help from classmates to create her campaign video. It showed Pollard’s involvement with ending poverty and hunger, and touched on Simmons’ goal to expand the effort statewide.
In the fall, she knew she was selected as a finalist and would at least be on an executive council.
Pollard Principal Stephanie Lafreniere said the school helped surprise Simmons by holding an assembly in the school’s cafeteria to break the news that she had won.
An ecstatic Simmons nearly fell over in shock and excitement before her parents popped out of a maintenance closet to congratulate her.
Over the last few months Simmons has prepared and anxiously waited to start her term.
“It means I get to help a lot of people and I’m so excited,” Simmons said. “There are people in New Hampshire that don’t have food or important necessities they need.”
She added, “The main thing is encouraging people to donate, educating people on poverty and hunger and just overall helping people that suffer from poverty and hunger.”
One of her ideas is to implement “power pack” programs across New Hampshire.
Simmons and the Pollard School are already actively involved in the program, helping the Plaistow Lions Club collect donations.
Power pack programs provide weekend meals and snacks for school children who would otherwise go without.
She’s also looking to implement a donation-based program to create inclusive holiday care packages for families in need.
Lafreniere said Simmons is relatable and engaging, which helped her become the kid governor.
“Her excitement is contagious,” the principal said.
Students learn about civics and New Hampshire government in fourth grade. It’s optional for the fifth grade curriculum, but Pollard teachers strive to integrate it in, Lafreniere said.
“It’s created a lot of energy around the election process each year,” she said. “These fifth graders saw last year what was done as part of the campaigns and felt they were able to jump in.”
Simmons has the support of her classmates, and now will have her own executive council made up of the other finalists from different schools.
She has met her council over Zoom to get to know them and their platforms. The students mostly share similar goals, Simmons said.
“People suffer from poverty and hunger every day,” Simmons said. “I get a chance to educate people on this issue and they can help out with organizations and programs. It can spread on from there.”
