PLAISTOW — The Fire Department is leading a program for local firefighters to learn rescue skills aimed at helping colleagues in distress and increase survival rates.
The five-week program has participation from nine nearby departments, including Atkinson, Newton, Londonderry and Hampstead.
The program is designed to predict and prevent life-threatening situations involving firefighters during building fires.
Plaistow Fire Chief Chris Knutsen is teaching the local Rapid Interventions Team Operations program after 20 years in Tennessee.
“When a civilian calls 9-1-1, we are coming to get them,” Knutsen said. “When we are there, we don’t have 9-1-1. We have to be taught self-rescue because no one else is coming for us.”
A Rapid Intervention Team is deployed for every building fire. Knutsen noted that rescuing a firefighter differs from rescuing a civilian.
Specialty skills range from using equipment like ropes and rigging to make a rescue, alertness to distress radio signals and building profiling to pinpoint firefighters’ locations quickly.
In the program, local departments are also taught how to respond to lost, disorientated, entrapped or entangled firefighters due to building conditions and rapid fire developments.
All measures are used as a safeguard to prevent a tragic loss or injury.
Knutsen knows it’s a dangerous job his staff and those in the fire service undertake, but he hopes a program like this can help them return home to their families after every call.
“No fire department wants to go through a line of duty death or significant line of duty injury,” Knutsen said. “This is trying to prevent a fire department from having the worst day of that department’s history.”
In addition to better serving his own department, he sees the training as a positive tool for surrounding departments to come together for each other.
He said many area fire departments don’t have enough staffing to handle a call on its own and rely on others for assistance.
“If we have a building fire here in Plaistow, there’s a chance it might be Atkinson or another department having to fill the position of a RIT team for us,” Knutsen said. “It’s a great program because we have to be trained how to do this, but it’s a good team-building program and inter-departmental relationship program as well.”
Atkinson Fire Chief Brian Murray sees the program as another opportunity to strengthen his department’s growing relationship with Plaistow Fire as the two neighboring departments already work closely.
Both are automatically dispatched on Plaistow and Atkinson calls together. It allows the two to help bridge staffing needs and build a united front in their communities.
“The more you train together, the more in unison you are,” Murray said. “When things don’t go well, it’s because you’re not used to working together.”
He believes every firefighter should receive rapid intervention training.
Murray said this program is of particular importance for Atkinson because of their proximity to Plaistow.
When a firefighter is in trouble and needs a RIT team’s assistance, most of those situations occur early in the emergency by the time the first and second trucks arrive on scene.
As the two are usually both towns’ first and second trucks on calls, Murray said they’d likely serve as each other’s RIT team when needed.
Knutsen plans to offer the course at least once a year moving forward, if not more often. He also wants to add another program with RIT combat drills that would add simulation of the rescue skills.
