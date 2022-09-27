PLAISTOW — Town officials will promote police Sgt. Jason Mazza to the rank of captain on Oct. 3 as the town begins addressing command staff issues.
With the promotion, Mazza will become Plaistow’s only captain-ranked officer in the department that has gone through major administrative changes over the last year.
“I’m happy to accept the position and have an integral role in moving the department forward,” Mazza said.
Mazza has been with the department since 2002. He is praised by Town Manager Greg Colby for a calm demeanor and being transparent with the community.
He’ll operate in his new role under interim Chief Richard Kane, contracted to help the department address deficiencies. Colby could not immediately provide information about how much Kane is paid.
Plaistow has been without a permanent police chief since November 2021, when selectmen voted to terminate Doug Mullin.
Colby says the department also lost part of its command staffing when two captains left.
Mullin and the town have been at odds for over a year, first dealing with allegations over assaulting a subordinate officer – which he was cleared of after a state investigation.
But that finding led to a deeper dive of the department. The town hired Municipal Resources Inc. to conduct a departmental review.
While Mazza’s promotion will alleviate some leadership concerns, the town is working to eventually fill the vacant top job.
“The Board of Selectmen is in the process of reviewing the job description we currently have for the chief of police which hasn’t been updated for some time,” Colby said.
There is no timeline for when the job opening and hiring process will start, according to Colby. He said the town will likely form a committee to determine the best candidate.
Department staffing is on the rise, he noted, specifically with additions of an officer, records clerk and three dispatchers.
Mazza has also noticed the growth of the department and enthusiasm that comes with younger officers.
“There have been a lot of changes,” Mazza said. “We’ve lost some employees. We’ve gained some employees. We’re going in the right direction now and our feet are back on the ground.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.