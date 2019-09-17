PLAISTOW — The town released a statement Tuesday notifying residents that emergency spraying to kill mosquitos will take place on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The statement did not note where the spraying would occur.
Mosquitoes carrying Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, have been found in neighboring town Newton, which is one of the reasons for the emergency spraying, according to the statement.
The statement asks children and adults to wear protective clothing like long sleeved shirts, socks, and pants if they are outside during evening, dawn, and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are most active and likely to bite. It also asks residents to wear repellent containing 30% or less DEET. Repellents that contain Picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil have also been determined to be effective.