Plaistow town manager to retire early

PLAISTOW — Town Manager Mark Pearson will retire at the end of this month, despite a year remaining on his contract, according to Board of Selectmen Chair Darrell Britton.
Vice Chair John Blinn Sr. said the board was told of Pearson’s imminent retirement in a non-public session last week.
“We were a little surprised,” he said. “I don’t know exactly what prompted it. We didn’t get to that point yet. I honestly don't know and probably never will."
Pearson was hired by selectmen in 2017. He joined Plaistow Town Hall as a retired Salem, New Hampshire, police captain with experience as a public administrator in Hudson and Old Orchard Beach, Maine.
Pearson could not be reached by phone Monday. His voicemail was full, therefore not accepting messages. Pearson also did not respond to an email from The Eagle-Tribune.
When asked if selectmen questioned Pearson’s reason for leaving, Britton said, “when someone tells me they want to retire, I tell them good for them.”
He has only known Pearson for three months, since joining the governing body, he said, and was unaware of the manager’s retirement plans prior.
Selectmen say Assistant Town Manager and Finance Director Greg Colby will likely step into Pearson’s role temporarily.
A conflict of interest between Pearson and police Chief Douglas Mullin has similarly required Colby’s attention as of late.
Mullin has remained under investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office following allegations last month that he assaulted a police officer in his office.
“Anything with the Mullin investigation was taken over by Greg Colby,” Blinn Sr. said.
Jeff Padellaro, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters 633, said he expressed concerns on behalf of the subordinate officer to Colby, selectmen and the Human Resources Department.
He did not go directly to Pearson because of a well-known personal friendship with Mullin.
“I don’t have confidence there would have been a transparent investigation,” Padellaro said.
Back in 2019, Pearson appointed Mullin to the top police job following the retirement of the previous chief.
Mullin told The Eagle-Tribune at the time that he worked under Pearson when they were both on the force in Salem, New Hampshire, and it was Pearson who approached him about the interim police chief job.