PLAISTOW — Incumbent John Blinn Sr. was the most supported candidate Tuesday in the selectman race, followed by Jonathan Gifford then Greg Taillon in third, losing his seat at the table by 285 votes.
Four open spots on the Budget Committee were filled by Julian Kiszka and Katie Knutsen, the only two whose names appeared on the ballot, and write-in candidates John Sherman and Richard Anthony.
Further down the ballot, voters decided to change the membership of that group by a vote of 652 to 200. The committee is now reduced from 10 members plus a selectmen representative to a total of nine, including the selectman.
Seventy percent of voters supported a water incentive program, which will use $450,000 to establish an interim fund to provide assistance to abutting properties to help incentivize connections to the potable water system. Zero or low interest loans will be offered to property owners to cover the costs of installation.
The proposal surpassed the required 60% support with a vote of 647 to 265.
Overwhelming support — 75% — was given to purchase a new, $1.5 million fire truck.
First responders were also supported by approval of a 3-year police contract, requiring $191,291 to pay for the current fiscal year.
Aside from those spending items and others, the town will operate with a budget of $10.5 million after a vote of 573 to 285.