PLAISTOW — Brooke Whiteside stood outside her home, grinning and waving enthusiastically as car after car drove past the house. Pop music blared and car horns resonated down the street.
Brooke said she was disappointed after realizing she would not be able to spend her 10th birthday with friends, but it was difficult to be upset when the friends, family and members of the community took the time to decorate their cars and organize a parade to celebrate her first day with double digits. Even members of the Plaistow Fire Department rode by in their big red truck, blasting the siren as they went, to commemorate the occasion.
“It made me really happy,” Brooke said.
Brooke’s birthday parade was the 15th parade organized by Sarah Ommen and the “Birthday Brigaders.”
Ommen said she got the idea to start organizing parades after seeing other car parades on the news. Her friend’s daughter was upset about turning 21 while social distancing during the new coronavirus pandemic, Ommen said, and she thought a car parade might cheer her up.
After posting her idea on the Plaistow and Friends Community Facebook page, Ommen said people in the region started messaging her to ask her to help them organize parades.
Ommen said she organized a few parades over Facebook Messenger. After organizing five parades, Ommen created a Facebook group called Plaistow Area Birthday Brigades.
“It was just something to bring the community together,” Ommen said. “To be the light that we all need right now.”
Ommen said members of the Birthday Brigaders will attend as many parades as they can. So far, Ommen has organized parades in Plaistow, Atkinson, Sandown, Danville, Kingston and Haverhill to celebrate birthdays for young people ages 2 to 21. Ommen said there are typically 20 to 50 cars in every parade.
“I just want to bring happiness and light to our community at a time of darkness,” Ommen said.
Ommen added that she always makes an effort to make sure people remain in their cars and stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
Caroline Vierow was shocked when she saw a line of decorated cars come honking down her street in Plaistow on her seventh birthday, according to her mother, Sara Vierow.
“It made her feel very special,” Vierow said. “She was definitely, definitely surprised. I just feel like having her have something special just for her on that day — it really was a blessing.”
Vierow said it was difficult knowing that her daughter couldn’t celebrate her birthday at school or have a birthday party, but this was “the next best thing.”
Vierow said she and her family also love taking part in other birthday parades.
“To see everyone’s, the kids' and the parents', smiles,” she said, “It’s just so much fun."
Last week, Delaney Sigillo told her mom, Becky Sigillo, that her ninth birthday was going to be no fun, but later in the day, she was surprised with a celebratory birthday parade on her street in Atkinson.
“I was like, ‘What the heck?” Delaney said, as she laughed.
Delaney added that seeing her friends was the best part, and she will remember the parade for "a million years."
"The fact that people took time out of their day to make a little girl smile," Becky Sigillo said. "It was just so special."
Ommen said she will keep organizing parades as long as social distancing is being encouraged.
"I like to see people happy," she said. "I've had so many happy tears from parents. As a parent, you feel like you can't do anything. You want to give your kids the world, but right now, they can't have it. This helps bring a little light."