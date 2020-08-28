PLAISTOW — A historic meetinghouse still stands for now after zoning officials denied a step forward for a development project that would have razed the building.
The Zoning Board met Thursday night for a public hearing to consider three requests for variances presented by applicant Mammoth Acquisition Co. LLC involving a property at 2 Main St., denying the first request on the list and then having the final two withdrawn by project representatives.
Property owner of record is AC Plaistow LLC with Dick Anagnost listed as manager. A 5,140-square-foot Convenient MD facility was proposed for the triangular-shaped property.
The variance requests included asking for permission to locate a structure within 12.3 feet of the property line on Main Street, where town zoning rules say 50 feet is the minimum allowed. The second request wanted permission to locate a structure within 14.3 feet of a property line on Haseltine Street, where 50 feet is also the minimum allowed by town regulations. The third variance request involved the size of an attached building sign to be larger than what zoning rules allow in that area.
The property is located near the Massachusetts state line.
The building on site was once used as a Congregational church that many in town say is a community gem and should be protected, history officials said. The former church has been privately owned by various businesses for decades.
Officials cited traffic and sightline concerns at that property, saying it's a unique spot in town, and that a medical facility could also draw a lot of additional traffic.
Attorney Ari Pollack, of Concord-based firm Gallagher, Callahan and Gartrell, represented the project and said having this medical use on that site would not impact traffic numbers.
But without relief from zoning regulations, the project may not move forward at this time, Pollack said.
Many in town hoped the variances would be denied and the building would continue to stand. A petition was presented with about 200 signatures opposing the variance requests.
“These three variances are contrary to the public interest of the citizens of Plaistow in that they lead to the destruction or removal of a significant historic landmark in Plaistow, namely the second Plaistow meetinghouse, which is the gateway to our town,” the petition reads.
In an email to the board, petition organizer Mo Morrill said the proposed plan "has no regard for history" and that developers wanted to "pave paradise and put up a parking lot."
Board members said they were not considering the history of the building but only the three variances that were in front of them.
"We are not here to discuss the building," board member Dan Lloyd said. "We are strictly here for the setbacks on the lot. We have to take the building out of the equation."
The five board members present agreed the medical building was not the right type of building for that property.
"It's a tough lot," board member Gary Ingham said.
Board member Jon Gifford agreed, saying there was already a similar medical facility nearby.
"And we are not gaining anything by putting this on this postage stamp," he said.
Lloyd added there are other uses developers could consider for the property.
After the first setback variance was denied, Pollack then pulled the remaining two requests, saying having the first defeated would be a sign the board does not support "the concept we are pursuing."