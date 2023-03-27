SALEM, N.H. — Plans are in the early stages to convert Jocelyn’s Mediterranean Restaurant & Martini Lounge at 355 S. Broadway into a cigar bar lounge.
There is no timeframe when the switch would happen.
Owner Richard Sfeir and Anthony Bistany, Sfeir’s attorney, presented a change-of-use request for the restaurant before the Planning Board on March 16.
“He (Sfeir) has been considering this for some time,” Bistany said about Sfeir. “He’s ready to move forward.”
Jocelyn’s opened in 2009 when it took over the site of the old Phoenician Restaurant along Route 28. It is a popular family-run business serving Mediterranean cuisine and specialty cocktails.
Bistany said Sfeir has helped the restaurant grow to become a staple in the Salem community.
Although he has run a successful restaurant, Sfeir has recognized the local demand for cigar bar lounges. He is also ready to make the transition to a new venture.
“It will diminish the kitchen stresses and focus on a more laid back atmosphere,” said Bistany.
Nothing will change structurally to the building. Bistany said there are no proposed construction plans for the site.
The furniture and décor will change inside the space to reflect a relaxed vibe, he added.
Sfeir said there won’t be a dining room. Tables will be taken out and replaced with couches.
No food will be served.
Food sales are prohibited in a cigar bar lounge per state regulations, Bistany said.
Kitchen appliances will be removed from the property. The kitchen would remain intact, but not be used.
Board member Sean Lewis suggested a site plan might be in their best interest.
The building has changed hands throughout the years. Lafontaine provided information that showed a site plan hasn’t been updated since 1985.
Bistany said to his knowledge the building has always been used as a restaurant. The layout has not changed.
There’s no plan to alter the building itself, Bistany added, and thought a floor plan update would better serve the Planning Board.
Planning Director Jacob Lafontaine said Sfeir should take into account any capacity increases that would come with removing tables and creating more space inside.
He said there’s a demand for this type of business and wants to make sure there’s enough parking.
The Planning Board requested Sfeir return with projected capacity, hours of operation and parking calculations.
