SALEM, N.H. — Ladder trucks illuminated a giant pile of burning construction debris at waste management company LL&S on Lowell Road late Thursday.
A plume of smoke coming from the 200-by-300-foot pile of rubble could be seen from a distance, according to fire officials.
It's not the first time firefighters have been called there.
Capt. Craig Lemire said Thursday's call came into the station about 10 p.m. and firefighters returned safely by 2 a.m.
He could not quantify how many times the Fire Department has responded in the past.
"The employees of the company arrived pretty quickly and used their excavators to pull the pile apart as we were wetting it down," Lemire said.
The response warranted tanker trucks from Salem and Windham, he said, while Derry, Methuen, Pelham, Atkinson and off-duty members of the Salem fire department watched over the town.
Lemire said none of the several buildings on the property were touched by flames and no one was injured.
An operator at LL&S Friday morning said the business was operating as normal.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.