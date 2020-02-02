PLAISTOW — After a standoff that lasted hours, an armed man who blockaded himself inside his home early Sunday morning was taken into custody, according to Plaistow police.
Police say Michael Mgrdichian, 37, was charged with felony reckless conduct, felony criminal threatening and felony domestic violence.
According to police, Mgrdichian fled to his Baker Street residence after his ex-girlfriend called 911 around 11:30 Saturday night.
She said that while outside her residence, Mgrdichian fired his handgun into the ground about a foot away from her during an argument, according to police.
The woman received minor injuries after she was struck by asphalt, but she refused medical treatment and was taken to a relative's home, according to police.
Police say Mgrdichian then fled the scene.
Officers pinged his phone and found him and his vehicle at his residence, which is Unit No. 13 on 3 Barker St., according to police.
Police say Mgrdichian then covered his windows with blankets and refused to respond to the officers and the SWAT team that surrounded his home. The SWAT team arrived around 2 a.m.
Officers evacuated area residents, according to police.
Then for hours, the SWAT team attempted to contact Mgrdichian with no success, according to police.
After pumping tear gas and pepper spray into his residence, the police finally made contact with Mgrdichian, who exited his home without incident around 6:30 a.m., according to police.
Mgrdichian was then arrested and taken to Plaistow Police Department.