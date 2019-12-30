Police arrest Merrimack man for Salem burglary

SALEM, N.H. – Salem police arrested a Merrimack man after police say he broke into a home Sunday afternoon, according to a statement by police.
Eric Mann, 32, was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of burglary tools. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Merrimack District Court.
Police were called to a home on South Policy Street at 1:24 p.m., where there was a reported burglary in process, according to police.
The resident was home at the time when they heard smashed glass and someone entering the home through the back door, according to police. That's when the homeowner fled and called police, according to the statement.
Police set up a perimeter around the home and were able to capture Mann without incident, according to police.
"Thankfully, we were called early to this attempted burglary in progress and were able to put a stop to this situation before anyone was injured or more significant damage was done," Deputy Chief Joel Dolan said. "Well done to the officers who responded swiftly and effectively to this call, and who took this suspect into custody without incident."
Mann was taken to Rockingham County Jail on $1,000 bail, and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.