PLAISTOW — Police said they arrested a Massachusetts man who was waving a knife in a parking lot outside the Crow’s Nest Bar & Grill at 181 Plaistow Road on Saturday night.
Derek Vadala, 27, of North Reading, was charged with felony reckless conduct, felony criminal threatening, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor simple assault, according to police.
Police say they arrived at the Crow's Nest just after 11 p.m. Saturday, after receiving a call about a man in the parking lot waving a knife.
Witnesses told police Vadala was being disruptive, police said.
According to police, Crow’s Nest security employees asked Vadala to leave, then he brandished the knife and threatened them.
Witnesses also said Vadala “chest bumped” a security employee, according to police.
Police said Vadala left the bar prior to their arrival.
Officer Edward Barrasso stopped a car nearby, found Vadala and arrested him, according to a statement from police.
A knife was found in his clothing, police said.
He was taken to Rockingham County Jail where he refused the services of a bail commissioner, according to the police statement.
Vadala was scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood on Monday, according to the police.