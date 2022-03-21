SALEM,N.H. — A 7-Eleven worker and a customer who had just walked into the store were forced to the ground at gunpoint during a robbery just after midnight Saturday, police say.
Authorities are now searching for three men, who wore masks and gloves, while stealing cash and merchandise. Police say two showed guns during the robbery.
A panic alarm followed by a 911 call from the convenience store on Cluff Crossing Road alerted police at about 12:15 a.m. Multiple police units and a K-9 officer responded.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Joshua Dempsey at 603-893-1911.
