PELHAM — Pelham police are warning residents about a potential phone scam where the caller impersonates police and officials from the Social Security Administration, according to a statement from the department.
The phone number appearing on caller ID is that of the Pelham Police Department. Callers say they are Pelham police officers and agents from the Social Security Administration and ask for personal information and money while threatening arrest, according to the statement.
Police want to remind people not to give out personal information over the phone.
Neither the Social Security Administration nor the Pelham Police Department would ever solicit money in lieu of an arrest, according to the statement.
When anyone questions whether someone is calling from a particular agency, police suggest calling the official number for the agency.
The number for the Pelham Police Department is 603-635-2411. The phone number for the Social Security Administration is 800-772-1213.
If you've been a victim of this scam or have any questions call Lt. Anne Perriello at 603-635-2411