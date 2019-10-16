SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police troopers arrested a California man who they say was speeding in excess of 100 m.p.h. on Interstate 93 in Salem early Wednesday morning, according to a statement.
Police charged 44-year-old Steven Leung of Redwood City, California, with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and reckless driving.
Around 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, state police troopers saw a car traveling in excess of 100 m.p.h. and operating without any headlights, according to police.
Trooper Kyle Foster tried to stop the vehicle, only to have it attempt to elude him, according to police.
Foster pursued the vehicle until troopers from Troop B, Troop D and the Mobile Enforcement Team were able to intercept it as it traveled north on I-93, deploying stop sticks, according to police.
The driver, later identified as Leung, was taken into custody without incident, according to police.