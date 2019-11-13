SALEM, N.H. — Salem police have arrested a New York man who they say pushed someone to the ground in order to steal his iPhones Tuesday night at The Mall at Rockingham Park, according to Deputy Chief Joel Dolan.
Bryan Feliz, 21, of Bronx, New York, was charged with robbery, Dolan said.
Feliz will be arraigned Nov. 25 in Rockingham County Superior Court. He was released on $1,000 bail.
Police are still seeking another man also believed to be involved with the robbery, Dolan said.
The suspect is a black man in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with dreadlocks in two buns, Dolan said. The suspect was last seen wearing all black, he said.
At 7:04 p.m. on Tuesday, Salem police arrived at the mall following a 911 call during which dispatchers heard someone shouting "Stop!"
Dispatchers rang the caller back, and learned that he believed he interrupted a robbery at the mall, Dolan said.
Upon arrival, officers came upon three men in the parking lot by Lord & Taylor, according to police.
Police said that Feliz and the other man attempted to steal a bag of iPhones from the victim. The two grabbed the victim and threw him to the ground while he was walking to his car, Dolan said.
The victim was treated for minor injuries at the mall, he added.
Dolan said that people should be aware of their surroundings, especially as the holiday shopping season begins. He said now is a time to be extra vigilant because people potentially could take advantage of more crowded situations in stores.
Dolan also encourages anyone with information about this incident to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.