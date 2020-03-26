DERRY — A 49-year-old Derry man was arrested Thursday morning after fatally hitting a flagger at a road repair site, according to Derry police.
Kevin Nagle, of 91 East Broadway, is charged with felony DUI and is in police custody, according to a statement from police.
Investigators said the flagger was controlling traffic at a road repair site when Nagle hit him while driving a SUV.
Nagle's address is about a half mile from where the incident happened.
Police said they will not publicly name the man who was killed until his family is notified.
He was taken to Parkland Medical Center in serious condition "with multiple injuries" about 9:30 a.m. police said.
He died at 11:10 a.m., according to police.
Bail had not been set for Nagle at the time police sent out a statement about his arrest.