Police: Derry woman, 66, stabbed husband

DERRY — A 66-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing her husband.
Police responded to 26 Barkland Drive at 7:29 a.m. for a reported stabbing, according to a press release.
After an investigation, police arrested Margaret Corsaro of 18 Jefferson St. in Derry in the stabbing of her husband, Stephen Corsaro.
Margaret Corsaro was charged with first-degree assault and detained.
Stephen Corsaro was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening.
Margaret Corsaro is be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on Monday.
The investigation of the incident continues, police said.