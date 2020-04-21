LONDONDERRY — Police say a Nashua man caused a mutiple car crash Monday around 7:15 a.m. on Route 102 in Londonderry, seriously injuring himself and his passenger.
Londonderry police said 20-year-old Daniel Montminy of Nashua was driving a gray 2016 Ford Focus west on Route 102 coming from the Derry area when he appeared to drive into oncoming traffic. The car crashed into three other cars, according to the police statement.
Police shut down Route 102 to allow firefighters and paramedics from the Londonderry and Derry fire departments to perform their emergency operations and provide medical care to the involved drivers.
"Miraculously, none of the other involved drivers reported any injuries," according to police.
Both Montminy and passenger Hannah Denoncourt, 20, of Merrimack, were seriously injured in the crash, police said.
“We had to use Jaws of Life to extricate those two people from the vehicle,” said Michael McQuillen, the chief of operations at the Londonderry Fire Department, referencing a tool used by emergency responders.
He added, "It was a pretty serious accident. From our end, one car ended up on the opposite side of the road.”
Police say Denoncourt was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, and Montminy was flown to a Boston area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation and no charges have been filed.
Anyone with information about this crash can contact the lead investigator, Officer Matthew Laquerre, at mlaquerre@londonderrynhpd.org or 603-432-1118. Tips may also be made anonymously via the Londonderry Police Department Facebook page, website or by calling dispatch 603-432-1118.