Police: Driver in rollover that killed dog was on drugs

PELHAM – A 30-year-old man badly injured in a rollover crash that killed his dog is now facing criminal charges.
Pelham police Capt. Stephen Toom explained this week that the driver’s blood test came back positive for drugs.
David Voight, of Manchester, was subsequently arrested for DUI, negligent cruelty to animals and reckless operation, according to an arrest log.
Police said they responded to Bridge Street, north of the intersection of Old Gage Road, just after midnight Feb. 24 for a reported single-car crash.
Voight, alone in the car with his dog, crossed over to the wrong side of the road, left the pavement and traveled about 118 feet before hitting a rock ledge and a tree, according to investigators.
The car was reported to have slid another 110 feet before coming to rest on the roof.
Police said Voight was ejected and found conscious in the snow nearby when first responders arrived. He was flown by medical helicopter to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Members of the Salem Fire Department said they brought the dog to the Rockingham Emergency Veterinary Hospital in Windham, where it died from its injuries.