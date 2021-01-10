PELHAM — A 69-year-old man was charged with drunken driving Sunday after his car struck a pickup truck before rear-ending a Jeep Wrangler in the drive-thru line of McDonald’s restaurant on Bridge Street.
James Maloney of Pelham faces charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated and conduct after an accident following the crash at McDonald's about 5 p.m., according to Pelham police.
Maloney, who suffered minor injuries, was driving a white Cadillac CTS that rammed into the back of a black Jeep Wrangler at McDonald’s, police said. The Jeep was driven by Kayla Beisang, 23, of Pelham, who was not injured.
While police were investigating the accident, Mark Fortier, 52, of Pelham, drove up in his GMC 1500 truck to inform officers that Maloney also struck his vehicle minutes earlier on Bridge Street. Fortier was not injured.
An investigation by Pelham police determined that Maloney was headed north on Bridge Street when he rear-ended Fortier's pickup at the intersection of Bridge and Highland Avenue.
Maloney then drove off the road near McDonald's, crossing the lawn and losing a tire and rim from his car, before entering the drive-thru line and causing the second accident, police said.
Police concluded that Maloney was under the influence of alcohol.
Maloney is scheduled to arraigned Monday at 8 a.m. in 10th Circuit Court in Salem.