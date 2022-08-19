HAMPSTEAD — First responders are on School Street after a home explosion early Friday.
Hampstead police said just before 9 a.m. that everyone at the address is accounted for and safe.
Responders are asking that drivers avoid the area. The middle school access road is temporarily open for anyone who needs to access the school.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately announced.
Photos of the scene show the single-family home collapsed and uninhabitable.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
