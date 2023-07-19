PELHAM — A head-on crash left one driver dead and another critically injured, leading to the closure of Bridge Street for several hours Wednesday morning, police said.
Pelham police and firefighters responded to just south of Hobbs Road about 5:49 a.m., according to a statement from the Pelham Police Department. When they arrived, both drivers were unconscious and still in their cars. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage.
One car was on fire, police stated. Some drivers stopped with fire extinguishers to help put out the flames until Pelham firefighters arrived.
Both drivers were transported to local hospitals, according to police. Despite performing lifesaving measures, one driver died. The other is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released the name of either driver.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation with the New Hampshire State Police Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team assisting Pelham law enforcement and first responders.
