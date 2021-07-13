SALEM, N.H. — Police have identified the driver who crashed into a home on Silver Brook Road and critically injured a young girl as Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, New Hampshire.
Investigators say Dowd was drunk as he sped through the residential neighborhood Saturday at about 2 p.m.
Dowd was not arrested as of Monday afternoon, but police said they expect to bring charges against him.
Salem police and fire officials responded to 16 Silver Brook Road after receiving multiple 911 calls. They said Dowd was trapped inside a 2019 Acura RDX and needed to be pulled through the windshield.
A child inside the home was also severely injured, according to responders. Both were brought to Lawrence General Hospital. The girl was later airlifted to a Boston hospital for emergency surgery, police said.
An online fundraiser to benefit the girl and her family was posted online Sunday night. It explained that she is recovering from significant physical trauma.
The fundraiser’s beneficiary is listed as Joseph Tutrone, who is also named in town records as the owner of the home Dowd is accused of crashing into.
According to those records, Dowd lives less than a mile away from the Tutrone family.
A social medai post by the girl’s mother, Lenka Tutrone, explains that her daughter is still hospitalized but in stable condition.
“Thank you all for the support and prayers. Giuliana is stable — she is staying in the hospital for a while — but will need a long time to heal from all of her facial injuries and I am just so thankful she is alive,” the post in a Salem community Facebook page reads.
She noted that her family is unable to live in their home because of structural damage left by the crash.
“We are staying at a hotel with the kids and our dog for an unknown time,” Lenka Tutrone wrote.
An outpouring of concern and support from Salem residents has formed on social media and through the GoFundMe page.
Organizer Donald Brennan wrote, “During this difficult time for the family, we believe that community support may help the healing process. Please consider contributing to help provide financial assistance to the family to overcome current and future obstacles.”
The page collected $5,685 of a $30,000 goal as of Monday afternoon.