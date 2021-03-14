LONDONDERRY — Police have identified a local teenager who was killed Friday night when his car crashed into a tree and burst into flames
Jacob Naar, 17, was the victim of the single-vehicle accident that occurred about 9:35 p.m., according to Londonderry police.
The accident took place near the intersection of Hardy and Hovey roads.
An investigation of the crash continues, police said.
Anyone with further information about the crash is encouraged to contact Detective Junior Garcia at 603-425-5924 or ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org.