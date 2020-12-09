SALEM, N.H. –– Police are investigating after a resident of Hooker Farm Road reported hearing 10 gunshots outside.
According to a police log, the caller heard shots fired overnight Thursday and found shell casings on the side of the road the following morning.
Police Capt. Jason Smith said as of Wednesday the case remained under investigation.
Surveillance footage taken from the caller’s home shows a car driving down Hooker Farm Road –– a residential neighborhood –– while someone in the car fired roughly 15 shots into the air, according to Smith.
He said investigators recovered “a number of shell casings” along the road.
No further information was immediately available from police.