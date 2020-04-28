CONCORD, N.H. — A Lynn man impersonated a Derry man Tuesday while trying to obtain a New Hampshire driver's license, according to state police.
Police arrested Modesto Saldana, 52, at the Division of Motor Vehicles in Concord, where he was attempting to get a license using the name Ramon Malave Aviles, 48, of Derry, police said.
Saldana was charged with two counts of tampering with public records, police said.
State police worked with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify Saldana, police said.
He will be arraigned in the 9th Circuit District Court in Manchester on Aug. 10.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. James O’Leary at 603-223-8778 or by email at james.oleary@dos.nh.gov.