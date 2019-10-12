PELHAM — Police have arrested someone in connection with the Saturday morning shooting during a wedding at New England Pentecostal Ministries, a church in Pelham on Bridge Street.

The male shooter has been identified by police as 37-year-old Dale Holloway, according to Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati.

Holloway is accused of shooting 75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate in the chest, as well as 60-year-old bride-to-be Claire McMullen in the arm, Agati said. Groom Mark Castiglione was hit in the head with an unknown object, during the shooting, Agati said.

Choate was taken to Lowell General and flown to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, according to officials. He is listed in serious condition, according to a statement from Attorney General's office.

McMullen and Mark Castiglione were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center to be treated.

Wedding guests tackled the Holloway, subduing him until police arrived, Roark said. Then he was arrested and taken to the Pelham Police Department.