LONDONDERRY — A police officer patrolling the RMZ truck stop Monday – an area known for drug-use complaints – subsequently arrested a man found unconscious behind the wheel, according to a recent report.
Sean Barnes, 30, of Concord, was issued a “must appear hand summons” just after 7 p.m. for a count of inhaling toxic vapors for effect, an arrest log shows.
According to Sgt. Chris Olson, “This is still considered an arrest on a violation, however, rather than a traditional custodial arrest, the officer can decide to issue the hand summons arrest.”
Olson said the patrolman first saw Barnes slumped over the steering wheel of his car, appearing to be passed out.
After several attempts to check on the man’s well being, the officer wrote in his report that Barnes finally woke up, but reached for an aerosol can on the passenger’s seat.
The officer said he watched as Barnes inhaled the contents of the can. After assuring that he did not need medical attention, the officer said he issued the hand summons.