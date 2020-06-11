A Massachusetts man wanted by police for throwing a woman from a car is facing additional charges after police say he led officers on a chase and crashed with five kids and a distressed woman aboard.
The driver was identified by police as Alpalus Slyman, 29, of Dorchester, Massachusetts. He's charged with three felony counts of reckless conduct, conduct after an accident and disobeying an officer.
Rockingham County High Sheriff Charles Massahos explained in a statement that Plaistow police were told by Haverhill, Massachusetts, police to be on the lookout for a blue Honda Odyssey about 11:42 p.m. Wednesday.
Soon after the BOLO, about 11:58 p.m., police say a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the car on Route 125 north near Route 107 south in Plaistow.
Massahos said the driver refused to stop, and a 911 caller reported the incident was being live streamed from inside the car.
Dispatchers were able to connect to the feed and said the passengers were "in distress" and needed help, according to Massahos.
Police eventually discovered there were also children involved — three girls and two boys ages 13, 5, 2, 1 and 8 months old.
Police said the five children all belonged to the suspect and were reunited with their mother at the scene. None were injured.
Deputies and officers from several agencies continued to pursue Slyman onto Route 101 east into New Hampshire, Massahos said. Stop sticks were deployed and able to slow the car.
Slyman was seen getting off Route 101 at Exit 12 and hitting another car, according to Massahos. The pursuit continued at low speed into North Hampton, he said.
Massahos said the car was was eventually boxed in by Sheriff’s cruisers, at which time Slyman rammed one of them before colliding with a tree.
Slyman is held without bail at the Rockingham County House of Corrections and will be arraigned by video June 12.
The following agencies are credited with assisting the eventual arrest: East Kingston, Kingston, Brentwood, Stratham, North Hampton, Epping, Exeter, New Hampshire State Police and North Hampton Fire.