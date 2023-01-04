PELHAM — Pelham Police spoke out against restoring a license for the Smoke & Flame Hookah Lounge at a New Hampshire Liquor License Commission public hearing Wednesday night.
The hearing was held at Sherburne Hall and attended by more than 200 people representing the town, citizens and the lounge’s employees and owners.
The commission held the hearing to take testimony on whether to restore the lounge’s license, which was suspended in September following violations cited by police. The commission is expected to make a ruling on the license in the near future.
While police highlighted nightly fights, public intoxication and overall concern for officer safety, employees and owners of the establishment said they were taking steps to improve behavior at the bar.
“They deemed it unsafe to the public and a strain on the department,” said owner Stephen Kaltsas. “I don’t think Smoke & Flame is a danger to the public and customers.”
‘Constant disturbances’
Police Chief Anne Perriello emphasized her department’s resources were exhausted attending to calls at the establishment on a nightly basis when it was open.
She said, “there’s a constant pattern of disturbances” that’s outnumbered her staff and the crowds are too large to handle.
Perriello listed the nature of calls they’ve attended at Smoke & Lounge over the last two years, including numerous fights, noise complaints, drunken driving car crashes, hit and runs, resisting arrest, rocks thrown through vehicles and motor vehicle accidents.
The chief placed emphasis on the fact that residents driving by the lounge on Route 38 are adversely affected by some of these actions of patrons.
Perriello also mentioned there is an active shooting investigation and another involving a DUI with aggravated charge.
She said mutual aid has been called in from surrounding towns like Salem, N.H., Windham and Dracut and the New Hampshire State Police.
“This has taxed the services of the police department,” Perriello said. “We want local businesses to thrive, but we all have to follow rules.”
Sgt. Adam Thistle stated there’s an issue for officer’s safety when responding to calls because of the swarm of patrons around their police vehicles.
He said his staff is parked across the street “waiting there for the next incident” and it’s a danger to those passing by incidentally when the lounge is getting out.
Safety measures in place
Smoke & Flame server Kanesha Hernandez said she’s never felt unsafe leaving after her shift.
She believes her security team is good at preventing fights and “very hands-on with the violence” encountered at the club.
Hernandez added the security team does a good job of safely getting patrons to their cars. She felt a lot of incidents brought up during the hearing by the police were new for her to hear about.
Owner Kaltsas said he was there to defend his business including his full-time and part-time staff that have been out of work since September because Smoke & Flames was ordered to shut down.
Kaltsas said the police chief claims his business is a constant disturbance.
He said he knows there have been some noise complaints, a couple instances of fights and DUIs associated with the lounge, but has taken measures to improve security and comply with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission and police.
His establishment has added physical pat downs, license identification scanners and doesn’t allow oversized bags or pocket books in the building, Kaltsas said.
