Police: Peabody man drove tractor trailer wrong way before crash in Salem, NH

SALEM, N.H. –– Police say a Peabody, Massachusetts, man was under the influence when he sped a tractor trailer the wrong way through Salem about 10 p.m. Thursday.
A police officer said he spotted Anibal Castro, 39, behind the wheel on Rockingham Park Boulevard and then Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police said Castro eventually crashed through a guardrail at the intersection of Lawrence Road, taking out a light pole and dropping live electrical wires. No injuries were reported.
He is facing a charge of driving under the influence, and likely more as police continue their investigation, they said.
Castro was freed on personal recognizance bail and told to return to Salem District Court for arraignment Jan. 15.