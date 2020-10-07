PELHAM — A 72-year-old Pelham man involved in motorcycle crash Saturday at the intersection of Mammoth and Keyes Hill roads has died, police announced Wednesday.
Police identified him as David Perigny.
First responders were called to the crash at 1:38 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were told en route that the unconscious motorcyclist was being given CPR.
Perigny was eventually transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No injuries were reported by the only other person involved in the crash, who was driving a car.
The crash remains under investigation by Pelham police with no criminal charges forthcoming as of Wednesday morning.