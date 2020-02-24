WILMINGTON — A 33-year-old Pelham man was high on drugs with a child in the backseat when he rammed his pickup truck into several cars on the highway and eventually crashed into a guardrail, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers on Saturday responded to Interstate 93 south in Wilmington at 11:50 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about a Ford F-150 that was driving erratically.
“The driver was reported to be swerving all over the highway, striking cars and the guardrail,” said Trooper Dustin Fitch. “He eventually crashed into the guardrail and the car was disabled.”
Local and state police arrived to find the man unresponsive behind the wheel, Fitch said.
Police at the scene said the child was uninjured.
Fitch said several doses of Narcan — a drug used to quickly reverse the effects of opioids — were administered before the driver became conscious and was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington.
State police are not releasing the man’s name publicly until he is arrested, according to Fitch.
“He will be issued a summons for motor vehicle charges as well as narcotics charges,” he said.