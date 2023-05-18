DERRY, N.H. — Local police responded to reports of a shooting at or in the vicinity of the Lobster Claw II restaurant at 4 So. Main St. Wednesday evening.
According to various news media and social media reports, the shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. and left one person with critical injuries. That person was taken to Eliot Hospital for treatment.
The gunman was believed to still be on the loose.
The dispatcher at the Derry Police Department said he could not comment on the situation.
