SEABROOK — Police say they are looking for information about a crash that may have involved drugs Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Seabrook.
New Hampshire State Police said they responded about 8:40 p.m. to the single-car rollover. Photos taken by police at the scene show a heavily damaged 2018 Ford Explorer lying on the passenger's side and the windshield shattered.
Police identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Richard Beauregard, 38, of Salem, New Hampshire. Investigators said Beauregard was thrown from the car after the vehicle traveled into the median, hit some vegetation, went along an embankment and rolled back onto the road.
Beauregard was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he is in the intensive care unit, police said.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police said excessive speed and possible drug use contributed to the crash. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, police said.
Police said criminal charges will likely be brought against Beauregard once he is released from the hospital.
A portion of Interstate 95 north was closed near Exit 1 for nearly two and a half hours during the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Kevin Devlin at 603-679-3333 or email kevin.devlin@dos.nh.gov.