Police: Salem rest area a draw for drug users

SALEM, N.H. —Two men were arrested before dawn Saturday at the rest area off of Interstate 93 north in Salem, a hotspot known by local and state police for drug activity.
Police records show that Nathan Thomas Kenyon, 33, of Saxton, Vermont, and Brett Bailey, 29, of Keene are facing a collective five charges after spending time at the rest area just before 2 a.m.
Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said an officer on patrol saw the two men hunched over their laps in the car.
“The officer circled in his cruiser, then started talking to them,” he said.
Dolan said his officer discovered that the driver, Kenyon, has pending criminal charges out of Lawrence.
In addition to being arrested for that bench warrant, he said Kenyon was charged with having more than 5 grams of heroin/crack, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Bailey is charged with having less than a gram of heroin/crack, according to police records.
Those types of arrests are typical for the highway rest area, Dolan said.
“A common theme is definitely people from other parts of the state and Northern New England going to Massachusetts to pick up (drugs),” he said. “They’ll be making their way home and inject at the rest area.”
According to Salem police records, the department received 132 calls to the rest area in 2019, which led to 17 arrests. Most were after motor vehicle stops. One arrest followed a well-being check and another for a suspicious vehicle.
So far in 2020, the local department has been called to rest area 49 times and made four arrests, all in response to suspicious vehicles.
Though state police have primary jurisdiction over the highway, Dolan said local police try to help out by also keeping an eye on the area.